TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A proposal to combat drunk driving in Alabama is beginning to make its way through the state legislature. House Bill 114 is designed to hit convicted drunk drivers where it hurts...in the pocketbook...especially when there is a death involved.

The bill’s author is State Representative Proncey Robertson of Decatur. There is growing support but with that support, one overriding concern.

On May 17, 2008, Renota Tyus died instantly in Montgomery after a victim of a drunk driver who struck him going 60 miles an hour.

Drunk driving proposal in Alabama legislature receives early support (Carolyn Tyus)

“He had neck, leg, pelvis injuries and the doctors said even if he had survived he would have been a vegetable,” said Renota’s mother Carolyn Tyus.

Carolyn Tyus remembers and always will. Her son was only 21-years-old and left behind two small children.

“The worst part was telling his two children because they were four and five at the time,” she said.

Tyus applauds a bill in the Alabama legislature that would force those convicted of drunk driving who kill a parent or guardian with surviving children to pay child support until that child reaches 19 years old. The proposal is modeled after a similar law in Missouri.

“The guardian, she immediately picked up the financial responsibility as well and it was obvious something she was not expecting,” said State Representative Proncey Robertson.

Still, Carolyn Tyus has a concern: can the monetary aspect of the bill be enforced?

“Their mothers...they had to take care of them with the help we could give them, what the family could give them,” she said.

“This would be like anyone ordered to pay child support. They’re responsible for it and there will be continued opportunities through the courts to obtain that with garnishing their wages,” Rep. Robertson said.

Representative Robertson says House Bill 114 is now with the Judiciary Committee and is confident the proposal will receive widespread approval. Tyus wishes such a law existed 14 years ago. She says the person who killed her son remains in prison today.

“He’ll never be able to see my grandson who will graduate this year.”

Carolyn Tyus says her late son’s children are teenagers today and are still ‘coping’ on the loss of their dad. Renota Tyus died just one month shy before his 22nd birthday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.