LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dog groomer injuries: should you be concerned about your pet?

(KEYC News Now)
By John Matarese/Don't Waste Your Money
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBRC) - If you have a dog or cat, chances are you have left your pet with a vet or groomer, and trusted they would be OK when you returned to pick them up.

But sometimes, something goes wrong, even during the most routine of grooming sessions.

Jill Ross and her daughter Carolyn now have to baby their beloved 12-year-old dog Harley, because he can no longer support himself on his hind legs.

They are now trying to teach him to walk again, after something went terribly wrong at a local grooming salon.

“I brought him in, he was walking fine on a leash,” Ross said. “And when I picked him up, his two back legs were dragging in the parking lot.”

The groomer said Harley must have worn himself out during the session, and had a vet connected with the grooming salon to prescribe anti-inflammatory pills, she says.

“But by the time I woke up the next morning,” Ross said, “he was totally paralyzed and couldn’t move either one of his legs.”

Harley ended up in the hospital, and after an X-Ray and other tests, required surgery for a damaged disc in his back.

The cost to the Rosses was immense.

“It was $6,000 for the surgery, and more payments because he needs physical therapy now,” she said.

At this point the Rosses are just hoping for some financial help from the groomer for what’s turning out to be an emotionally tough and very expensive experience.

We contacted the grooming salon, but the manager claimed Harley had a known, pre-existing back condition, and that they did nothing wrong.

We have decided not to name the salon at this time, because we cannot find other injury complaints involving them, and because the Rosses are still hoping to negotiate some sort of settlement.

The Los Angeles Times, in a recent report, says there are no licensing boards for pet groomers in most states, and says to avoid a grooming injury:

  • Ask if the groomer was professionally trained.
  • Request references from existing clients.
  • Check the salon’s reviews at the Better Business Bureau, www.bbb.org.
  • Ask if you can sit there during grooming.

As for Harley, Ross is working with him every day, holding up his back end, as the physical therapists have suggested.

“Playing ball was his favorite thing he could do. So I have been sitting on the floor, and rolling it back and forth with him because he couldn’t do it himself,” she said.

One final suggestion: consider a mobile groomer who comes to your home, where your dog won’t be stressed, and you can sit there by his side.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

It’s the best time in years to ask for a raise
The Alabama Power Foundation gave Stillman a $100,000 grant Wednesday for the school’s Black...
Alabama Power Foundation gives Stillman College a $100,000
Gasoline Industry Analyst Gives Price Outlook
Gasoline Industry Analyst Gives Price Outlook
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases