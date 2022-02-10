LawCall
Cullman County student s-p-e-l-l-s it out

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was no remorse when Vinemont Middle School student Kaden Gay spelled out r-e-m-o-r-s-e-f-u-l to win the 95th annual Cullman County Schools spelling bee competition. With the win, the 14-year-old advanced to the state spelling bee round on March 26, 2022.

“It can be a little stressful up on the stage,” said Gay. “I had competed at the county level before in fifth and sixth grade, so that experience helped me out a lot. And so when I won I was happy, now my goal is to finish high enough at state to move onto the national spelling bee.”

In the past, five spellers from Alabama have advanced to the national competition.

