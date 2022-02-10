Crash on I-65 NB near 227 mile marker in Shelby Co. closes left lane

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The left lane on I-65 NB near the 227 mile marker is shut down following a crash.

Troopers say it happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The crash involves two commercial vehicles.

The left lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

ALDOT is on scene helping with traffic control.

