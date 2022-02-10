LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crash on I-65 NB near 227 mile marker in Shelby Co. closes left lane

Troopers say it happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The crash involves two commercial vehicles.
Troopers say it happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The crash involves two commercial vehicles.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The left lane on I-65 NB near the 227 mile marker is shut down following a crash.

Troopers say it happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The crash involves two commercial vehicles.

The left lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

ALDOT is on scene helping with traffic control.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Kamron James Stanford
Adamsville teen dies in the weeks following overnight house fire
Vehicle catches fire in Brookwood hospital parking deck
Vehicle catches fire in Brookwood hospital parking deck
The Jewish student who witnessed the lesson told the "Southern Jewish Life" magazine that he...
MB Listens group responds to Mountain Brook history lesson controversary