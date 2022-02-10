LawCall
BPD seeking new information on woman killed in Patton Park on Easter

Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in a woman’s murder.

Areyelle Yarbrough was killed on Easter April 4, 2021 in Patton Park just after 7 p.m. At the time of the shooting, hundreds were gathered in the park.

Officers found Yarbrough laying on the ground just outside the passenger door of her vehicle wounded by gunfire. She died on the scene.

Anyone who has information about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

A community remembered Yarbrough shortly after her death. Here’s our story:

