Birmingham YWCA to receive funding to support domestic violence victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YWCA in Birmingham is one of 18 agencies that will soon receive funds to support and protect victims of domestic violence.

Those funds come from the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund.

The YWCA said they saw a spike in domestic violence incidents since the pandemic began, and funding like this helps them provide safe shelter, employee key staff, and support children.

Cleo Callahan, Senior Director of Shelter and Domestic Violence Services, said they must continue to educate people about signs of domestic violence and encourage victims to seek help.

“Domestic violence is not a character defect. Domestic violence is about one person, and that is the abuser. It is about power and control. And we have to continue to get that message out there so that victims can understand that it is not their fault,” said Callahan. “We are here. We are available. We are ready to help.”

The YWCA serves Jefferson, Blount, and St. Clair counties.

In 2021, a total of $1.7 million was distributed to the agencies.

