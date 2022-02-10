Birmingham Police searching for 12-year-old who ran away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently searching for a 12-year-old boy they believe ran away from home.

Caleb Keahey was last seen in the 100 block of Suncrest Lane. Police believe he might still be in the area.

Keahey was last seen wearing a red and black jacket and blue jeans. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call police.

Missing / Runaway Juvenile Investigation Caleb Keahey B/M 12 Years Old HGT: 5’3”, WGT: 140lbs DATE REPORTED:... Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Thursday, February 10, 2022

