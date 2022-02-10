LawCall
Birmingham man, charged in 2 murders, arraigned in carjacking case

24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr.
24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man charged for carjacking and possessing a firearm was arraigned Thursday, February 10, 2022, in federal court.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Staci G. Cornelius arraigned Clearance Speed, Jr., aka Bo Peep, 24, on charges of carjacking and carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime in March 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

Speed was ordered detained pending trial.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program.

The FBI investigated the case along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Birmingham Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty is prosecuting the case.

Speed was arrested in the shooting death of a man in West End in January 2022. He is charged with Capital Murder in the case.

Speed was also arrested in the deadly shooting of Birmingham 2-year-old Major Noah Omari Turner. Turner was killed in 2021. Speed is charged with Felony Murder in the case.

