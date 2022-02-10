LawCall
Bill could deny transgender youth appropriate medical care

By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill, now headed to the Senate floor would charge doctors with a felony if they treated a transgender youth with hormonal therapy, puberty blockers, or performed surgery to alter appearance. Proponents of the bill say these are things children may not want later in life.

During the public hearing, opponents of the bill included a doctor, a priest, and an 18-year-old transgender boy. Monroe Smith, the 18-year-old told the committee that he is a “living breathing example that this healthcare saves lives.”

“I think the misconception is that at the drop of the hat I could’ve immediately started this journey,” said Smith. “The reality is that when I was 13 and with the consent and support of my parents, we began a slow and steady process of communication with myself, parents, doctors, and mental health professionals all with the purpose that we were informed and ready for the long journey ahead.”

He also said it took a lot of support from his parents and medical teams to help him get to where he is today. And that’s the main argument against this bill. Opponents say the decision for treatment is not one taken lightly and should stay between a doctor, parent, and child.

Proponents say it’s about protecting children.

“This is about protecting children because there’s a very high probability that this child will be misdiagnosed and will be entered into an irreversible medical intervention,” said Dr. Patrick Lappert during the hearing.

Now UAB hospital says surgeries are not happening, but Sen. Shay Shelnutt, sponsor of the bill says this is intended to protect children from hormones and puberty blockers that he says could have life-long consequences.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

