Ambulance crashes into gas station in Blount County

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - No one was hurt when an ambulance driver accidentally crashed into a gas station in Blount County.

The accident happened at the Super Saver on Remlap Drive around 5:00 p.m.

An officer confirmed to WBRC FOX6 the driver lost control of the ambulance, but everyone is OK.

Ambulance crashes into gas station (WBRC)

