LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ambulance crashes into gas station in Blount County

Ambulance crashes into gas station
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - No one was hurt when an ambulance driver accidentally crashed into a gas station in Blount County.

The accident happened at the Super Saver on Remlap Drive around 5:00 p.m.

fmovies

An officer confirmed to WBRC FOX6 the driver lost control of the ambulance, but everyone is OK.

Ambulance crashes into gas station
Ambulance crashes into gas station(WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, was stabbed and shot. Her father, 75-year-old, Chester. E. Tarwater...
Cause of death released for father, daughter murdered in Helena
Teen describes saving customer's life
Caught on Camera: Working teen saves life during shift at Adamsville Subway
Shoplifter steals car from Walmart parking lot, crashes into police vehicle

Latest News

Darious Williams is one of the starters on the Los Angeles Rams defense, as they prep for the...
From UAB to the Super Bowl, Darious Williams makes history for Blazers
Ambulance crashes into gas station
Ambulance crashes into gas station
New COVID changes for Birmingham City Schools
New COVID changes for Birmingham City Schools
Would Jefferson County take over patrolling Brookside?
Would Jefferson County take over patrolling Brookside?