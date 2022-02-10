LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama riot bill heads under criticism toward a House vote

Gavel
By AP
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A divided committee has advanced legislation that would mandate jail time for participating in a riot.

The House Judiciary on Wednesday approved the bill on a 10-4 vote. It now moves to the Alabama House. Republican supporters say the bill is needed to combat violent protests that cause injuries and property damage.

Critics said the legislation’s definition of riot is vague and would allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions about people. A federal judge blocked a similar Florida statute from taking effect.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama says it would seek a similar injunction if the Alabama bill becomes law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

A university statement says trustees will meet Friday in a livestreamed video conference to...
Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
Birmingham Police searching for 12-year-old runaway
Birmingham Police searching for 12-year-old who ran away
24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr.
Birmingham man, charged in 2 murders, arraigned in carjacking case