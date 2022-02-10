LawCall
Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names

A university statement says trustees will meet Friday in a livestreamed video conference to revisit their decision to keep the name of former Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves while adding the name of Autherine Lucy Foster.(University of Alabama)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The University of Alabama is reconsidering its decision last week to retain the name of a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan on a campus building while adding the name of the school’s first Black student.

A university statement says trustees will meet Friday in a livestreamed video conference to revisit their decision to keep the name of former Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves while adding the name of Autherine Lucy Foster.

Last week’s decision to rename the education building Lucy-Graves Hall has since been criticized by some. Foster herself expressed ambivalence about the honor.

