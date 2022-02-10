LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama Power Foundation gives Stillman College a $100,000

The Alabama Power Foundation gave Stillman a $100,000 grant Wednesday for the school’s Black...
The Alabama Power Foundation gave Stillman a $100,000 grant Wednesday for the school’s Black Male Initiative.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College got a big boost to a program it’s using to keep more black men in school.

The Alabama Power Foundation gave Stillman a $100,000 grant Wednesday for the school’s Black Male Initiative.

Representatives from the school and the Alabama Power Foundation stood together for a check presentation ceremony. That money supports Stillman College’s STEM education and workforce initiatives. The grant provides scholarships and internship opportunities to Stillman College students through the Black Male Initiative. That’s a student support and career development program on campus. B-M-I focusses on the academic and life issues of black men on and off-campus.

“We can provide resources so they don’t have to work 40 hours a week while they’re going to college. We can provide training so they know how to dress professionally and people don’t fear them when they get on an elevator,” explained Dr. Cynthia Warrick, the President of Stillman College.

The Black Male Initiative also focusses on empowering Stillman students to compete in industries like teacher education, STEM fields, business and criminal justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

It’s the best time in years to ask for a raise
Gasoline Industry Analyst Gives Price Outlook
Gasoline Industry Analyst Gives Price Outlook
Dog groomer injuries: should you be concerned about your pet?
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases