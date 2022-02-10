Alabama Power Foundation gives Stillman College a $100,000

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College got a big boost to a program it’s using to keep more black men in school.

The Alabama Power Foundation gave Stillman a $100,000 grant Wednesday for the school’s Black Male Initiative.

Representatives from the school and the Alabama Power Foundation stood together for a check presentation ceremony. That money supports Stillman College’s STEM education and workforce initiatives. The grant provides scholarships and internship opportunities to Stillman College students through the Black Male Initiative. That’s a student support and career development program on campus. B-M-I focusses on the academic and life issues of black men on and off-campus.

“We can provide resources so they don’t have to work 40 hours a week while they’re going to college. We can provide training so they know how to dress professionally and people don’t fear them when they get on an elevator,” explained Dr. Cynthia Warrick, the President of Stillman College.

The Black Male Initiative also focusses on empowering Stillman students to compete in industries like teacher education, STEM fields, business and criminal justice.

