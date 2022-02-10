LawCall
Alabama adds former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger to staff

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (18) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016.(Jared Wickerham | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Alabama Crimson Tide have added former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger to their staff according to On3Sports Matt Zenitz. Mettenberger will serve as an analyst according to Zenitz.

The former Tiger quarterback played from 2011-2013 and passed for 5,783 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 61.2% of his passes. Mettenberger was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time as a Titan from 2014-2015 Mettenberger started 10 games, while completing 60.3% of his passes, for 2,347 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Tennessee would later waive the former Tiger in May 2016 and would later be picked up by the San Diego Chargers, he was then released in August 2016.

Mettenberger was then picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers and remained with them for the 2016 season, but did not appear in a game, he was later released in May 2017. He spent time Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

