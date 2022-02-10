Alabama adds former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger to staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Alabama Crimson Tide have added former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger to their staff according to On3Sports Matt Zenitz. Mettenberger will serve as an analyst according to Zenitz.

Alabama has hired former LSU and NFL QB Zach Mettenberger as an analyst. He’s already listed in the Crimson Tide’s staff directory.



Mettenberger threw for 3,082 yards and 22 TDs at LSU in 2013.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 10, 2022

The former Tiger quarterback played from 2011-2013 and passed for 5,783 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 61.2% of his passes. Mettenberger was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time as a Titan from 2014-2015 Mettenberger started 10 games, while completing 60.3% of his passes, for 2,347 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Tennessee would later waive the former Tiger in May 2016 and would later be picked up by the San Diego Chargers, he was then released in August 2016.

Mettenberger was then picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers and remained with them for the 2016 season, but did not appear in a game, he was later released in May 2017. He spent time Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.