Adamsville teen dies in the weeks following overnight house fire

Kamron James Stanford
Kamron James Stanford(Constance Marshall-Haynes)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Adamsville teen has died almost two weeks after he was seriously injured in a housefire overnight.

18-year-old Kamron James Stanford died Tuesday afternoon according to the Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office.

The fire broke out around midnight on January 23. Kamron’s mother Constance Marshall-Haynes says her son is autistic and non-verbal, so she braved the flames and was able to pull him to safety.

The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and, is believed to be an accidental fire caused by an electric space heater.

