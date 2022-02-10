LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

60,000 bees stolen from grocery company’s pollinator field

60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.
60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.(Courtesy: USDA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery store company’s field in Pennsylvania, the company said.

The bees were said to be stolen in Carlisle between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, Pennlive.com reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the Giant Company’s community impact manager, Jessica Groves, said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that is suffering a declining bee population.

“We are extremely disappointed that this happened and are continuing to cooperate with Middlesex Township Police Department,” Groves said.

In 2021, beekeepers in the state reported a loss of 41% of their populations, which was less than the national average loss of 45.5% of bees between April 2020 and 2021.

The nationwide loss of bee populations is causing serious concerns with the agricultural industry and environmentalists because about one-third of the United States’ food supply relies on bees to pollinate plants, the newspaper said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truck blockade at U.S.-Canadian border shuts auto plants
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
Troopers say it happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The crash involves two commercial vehicles.
Crash on I-65 NB near 227 mile marker in Shelby Co. closes left lane
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The...
House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Florida