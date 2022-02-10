11-year-old girl hit by school bus recovering from broken pelvis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 11-year-old Memphis-Shelby County Schools student is recovering from a pelvic injury after being hit by a bus in January.

A police report detailing the incident says the child was seen on surveillance video running towards the bus as it was turning right onto Valdez Road from W. Holmes Road when she tripped and fell near the rear of the bus.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It was later determined that she suffered a broken pelvis.

The report says the driver was unaware that he hit a student and continued on the route until being notified of the accident by his supervisor and returned him but to the terminal.

There were 11 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

MSCS confirmed the child is a student at Chickasaw Middle School.

