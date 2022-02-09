LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Your Disney vacation photos could end up in the Smithsonian – here’s how

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Believe it or not, your family’s Disney vacation photos could become a historical artifact.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project.

Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme parks have changed over time. Candid photos, posed photos and even blurry photos are fair game.

The museum won’t be able to use all images, due to limited space, saying the response has “exceeded expectations.”

Email your photos to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu with a few sentences about the photos and your Disney story. Be sure to include your name and the best way to contact you.

To learn more about the project, visit the museum’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, was stabbed and shot. Her father, 75-year-old, Chester. E. Tarwater...
Cause of death released for father, daughter murdered in Helena
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Teen describes saving customer's life
Caught on Camera: Working teen saves life during shift at Adamsville Subway
Shoplifter steals car from Walmart parking lot, crashes into police vehicle

Latest News

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
CDC director looking at masking guidelines
A home in the 400 block of 10th Avenue West is a total loss after a fire.
House fire in west Birmingham under investigation
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
The suspect is among the dead after a series of high-speed chases in Nebraska.
2 people, police dog killed after stolen cruiser crashes vehicle into train in Nebraska