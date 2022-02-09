Wedowee man killed in 2-vehicle crash

RANDOLPH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 52-year-old Wedowee man was killed in a 2-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Horace C. Roundtree, 52, was killed when he collided head-on with another driver.

Roundtree died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital.

The accident happened at 2:55 a.m. on U.S. 431 near the 204 mile marker, approximately 10 miles north of Wedowee.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

