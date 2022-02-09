LawCall
Tuscaloosa middle school remembers teen shot and killed by stray bullet

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa middle school celebrated the life of a teenager killed by a stray bullet in 2021.

Kei’lan Allen was just 13 when he was shot and killed inside his home.

His principal at Westlawn Middle School said they wanted to honor his memory and support his family.

They held a celebration in the school’s gym Tuesday on what would have been his 14th birthday. Allen was a seventh grader there at the time of his death.

People wore buttons with his picture.

Others who were close to him even had on T-shirts with his smiling face.

Westlawn’s principal called Kei’lan a model student.

“We support the Allen family and that we miss him terribly. So, it was only a few short months ago that we lost him so we wanted to use this time to celebrate his life,” Darlene Atkins, the Principal of Westlawn Middle School, explained.

“This honors him and the way he was and it makes us feel blessed to know that his teachers and his principal and his fellow students loved and admired him,” Allen’s Grandmother Georgia Black told WBRC.

