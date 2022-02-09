Tractor trailer crash blocks part of Alabama 77

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Alabama 77 at Gallant Road blocked the roadway Wednesday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said traffic was detoured to Lake Ray Road and U.S. 278.

Nothing further as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

