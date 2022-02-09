LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash blocks part of Alabama 77

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Alabama 77 at Gallant Road blocked the roadway Wednesday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers.


create a map with google maps

Troopers said traffic was detoured to Lake Ray Road and U.S. 278.

Nothing further as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, was stabbed and shot. Her father, 75-year-old, Chester. E. Tarwater...
Cause of death released for father, daughter murdered in Helena
Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Teen describes saving customer's life
Caught on Camera: Working teen saves life during shift at Adamsville Subway
Police chase ends with arrest in Homewood
Police chase in Homewood in ends crash

Latest News

Legendary Jacksonville baseball coach Rudy Abbott dies
Legendary Jacksonville baseball coach Rudy Abbott dies
Help For Hale Co. Tornado Victims
Help For Hale Co. Tornado Victims
Archibald and Woodrow’s BBQ will be ready to feed between 150 to 200 people i Hale County.
Northport business feeding tornado victims in Hale Co.
Students remember teen shot and killed
Students remember teen shot and killed