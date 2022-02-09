Tarrant parents upset about the use of city’s athletic complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greg Perkins daughter plays softball at Tarrant High School, but Perkins says lately they’ve been practicing at the school instead of Tarrant’s Athletic Complex.

“Of course after picking up my daughter after practice and kinda determined I’m picking her up at the school, but I know there’s no practice field at the school. And the question came up that why aren’t the girls practicing at the complex,” says Perkins. “Then that’s when it came up that they couldn’t practice there.”

Perkins says he contacted city officials and was told they’d be charged to use the city’s field, but he discovered that wasn’t legal.

“As I looked further into it, that’s when I found the ordinance section 13-8 subsection and it clearly states that the fees, as well as the reservation for the field, doesn’t apply to Tarrant City Schools.”

Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton says this new ordinance regarding the athletic complex was created when they applied for new insurance for the city.

“So, we just got our insurance and this was one of the things that they got onto us,” says Mayor Newton. “That we didn’t have any type of quality control or any type of risk management. So, all what this is it basically just kinda lays everything out. It protects the city, it protects the school.”

The ordinance is currently being reviewed and still has to be voted on by the city council.

The Tarrant City School board will meet Tuesday night but the ordinance is not on the agenda. The superintendent says the school board will not discuss this until their lawyers have opportunity to look over it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.