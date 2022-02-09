Shoplifter steals car from Walmart parking lot, crashes into police vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shoplifter was arrested on Tuesday after stealing a car from the Walmart parking lot and crashing into a ravine, according to a Facebook post from Jasper Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police stated in the post that the suspect stole a car with the owner’s dog still inside. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect hit a police vehicle head-on.

Officers went on a pursuit on Highway 78 when the suspect wrecked into a ravine.

The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away from the scene.

This afternoon, Jasper Police received a call of a shoplifter running from security personnel at Walmart. The subject... Posted by Jasper Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The officer was uninjured and the dog was recovered, unharmed, according to Jasper Police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.