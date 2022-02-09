LawCall
Shoplifter steals car from Walmart parking lot, crashes into police vehicle

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shoplifter was arrested on Tuesday after stealing a car from the Walmart parking lot and crashing into a ravine, according to a Facebook post from Jasper Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police stated in the post that the suspect stole a car with the owner’s dog still inside. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect hit a police vehicle head-on.

Officers went on a pursuit on Highway 78 when the suspect wrecked into a ravine.

The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away from the scene.

The officer was uninjured and the dog was recovered, unharmed, according to Jasper Police.

