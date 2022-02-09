LawCall
Northport man charged with owning material depicting child sexual abuse

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force has arrested a Northport man on charges involving material depicting child sexual abuse.

22-year-old Thomas Ramos Chajal was charged with eight counts of possession of pornographic material depicting the sexual abuse of a child, and one count of disseminating material depicting the sexual abuse of a child. Chajal is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

This comes after the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an operation that led to the arrested of 10 suspects. Officers set up profiles on dating apps posting as a juvenile female, who was contacted by more than 50 men. Authorities immediately stated her age at the beginning of the chat, but 10 of the men continued communicating and suggested meeting for sex. The men were arrested after arriving at the agreed upon location.

