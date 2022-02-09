Northport business feeding tornado victims in Hale Co.

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tornado victims in Hale County were served a hot meal Wednesday from a Northport business.

Archibald and Woodrow’s Barbecue sent a food truck to Sawyerville.

An EF-2 tornado struck there Thursday, killing one person, injuring several others and damaging or destroying many homes.

Archibald and Woodrow’s BBQ will be ready to feed between 150 to 200 people.

They’re preparing meals with BBQ pork, chicken and sides.

Woodrow Washington, the owner and a Northport City Councilman, explained the gesture is all about giving back.

“Anytime it’s a disaster like that it’s always warming to have a good, hot meal. And hopefully they realize that people out in Northport we love them. Pretty sure most of them have been customers of ours so we want to give back to our extended family,” Washington told WBRC.

Lunch will be served for tornado victims from noon to 2 p.m. at Waller Community Center in Sawyerville.

The Hale County EMA Director said this week as many as ten groups were there helping residents remove debris and make repairs.

