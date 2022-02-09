New educational opportunities at Jefferson County Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin announced the formation of several new educational opportunities for the 2022-2023 school year.

The opportunities will be available to all high school students in the Jefferson County district.

This program will also allow students to go to a different school to take certain courses.

The new educational pathways will be optional. We are also not taking away any existing options, but rather making more available to more students.

