New developments in tornado ‘radar gap’ In West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala, (WBRC) - There are some new developments in the so-called ‘radar gap’ that stretches from Demopolis to a large portion of West Alabama down to Wilcox County.

The process is coming along. There is a lot of paperwork, but the players involved say they are confident a new tornado radar tower could be in place by February 2023.

The radar gap stretches about 75 miles wide and it was the subject of a mid-December meeting in Wilcox County among local and state meteorologists along with EMA leaders.

“We’re working on the application,” said Wilcox County EMA Director Melissa Dove.

Dove says the plan is still very much on go and moving along right where they thought it would be two months after the meeting. It is a long process and a tedious one at that.

“The Alabama Tombigee Regional Commission, their grant writer Brandy is working on that application as we speak. I received an email from her this morning needing letters of recommendation and letters of support from the 13 counties that are involved in this,” said Dove.

It should be noted the deadly tornado that struck Hale County last week was not a surprise because that county has radar coverage. However, should the new tornado radar come to fruition in or near Wilcox County, it could offer double coverage for Hale County particularly in the southern end of the county.

“And give them a little bit of extra coverage as well,” said Dove.

“Yes, it will certainly help with respect to closer to Demopolis northern Marengo and southern Hale County,” said WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt.

The cost for a new tornado radar will be around $1.4 million. Local governments would have need to come up with $350,00 in matching funds for the deal to work.

Closing the gap, one bureaucratic step at a time.

