Mountain Brook Schools respond to history lesson

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook School System answered questions after pictures and videos surfaced of a teacher appearing to instruct students to perform Nazi salutes.

In a statement from the school district, a spokesperson says a U.S. history teacher was teaching a lesson on the meaning of symbols in the context of history, focusing on the Bellamy salute, which a spokesperson from the district says is an example of a symbol whose meaning has dramatically changed.

The spokesperson says a similar symbol was adopted by the Nazi party, and because of the atrocities committed by the Nazi party, the Bellamy salute should never again be recognized.

Mountain Brook Schools says the picture and videos being circulated are not representative of the lesson, what was being taught, or the context of the instruction. Mountain Brook Schools says it has spoken to the teacher regarding the instructional strategy used to teach the lesson saying it does not condone the modeling of this salute.

Here is the statement from Mountain Brook Schools:

In a statement the Birmingham Jewish Federation says, in part, “we find these types of incidents very troubling. It is our belief that they are also an opportunity for education, and we hope to work closely with Mountain Brook to prevent further situations.”

The Birmingham Jewish Federation says it will continue to deal with this situation in an effective and sensitive manner and will update the community on the progress.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.