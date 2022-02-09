LawCall
Masks optional for Hoover City Schools beginning Wednesday

Hoover Board of Education.
Hoover Board of Education.(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools say masks will be optional beginning Wednesday, February 9.

The Hoover Board of Education unanimously voted to repeal the mask matrix, which means that masks will be optional on Hoover City Schools campuses beginning Wednesday.

Hoover City Schools parents said during Tuesday’s Hoover Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Fowler made a recommendation to the Board of Education to repeal the school district’s mask matrix which was approved by the Board in September 2021.

Moving forward Dr. Fowler will have reasonable flexibility to make changes to the mask policy to target individual classrooms as circumstances change.

Masks will remain mandatory on school buses due to federal law and the mask policy for individuals returning to school after quarantine will remain in place.

