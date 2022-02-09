LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Is it hard to sue a town or city? Legal expert weighs in

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -So far, the town of Brookside faces at least six lawsuits. Two were just filed this week and some of them are in federal court.

So how easy is it to sue a town or city? The process is fairly easy if you follow it correctly, according to legal expert Roger Appell. He says the first hurdle is you normally have to file your claim against any municipality within six months.

Appell says there’s also a limit of liability for $100,000 per person and $300,000 collectively. But in the case against Brookside, attorneys have filed federal lawsuits which could mean more money is awarded.

“By doing that, then number one they are entitled to get attorney fees if they are successful and number two there’s no limit on the amount of damages under the federal causes of action,” Appell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, was stabbed and shot. Her father, 75-year-old, Chester. E. Tarwater...
Cause of death released for father, daughter murdered in Helena
Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Teen describes saving customer's life
Caught on Camera: Working teen saves life during shift at Adamsville Subway
Police chase ends with arrest in Homewood
Police chase in Homewood in ends crash

Latest News

Students remember teen shot and killed
Students remember teen shot and killed
Kei’lan Allen was just 13 when he was shot and killed inside his home.
Tuscaloosa middle school remembers teen shot and killed by stray bullet
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills