Is it hard to sue a town or city? Legal expert weighs in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -So far, the town of Brookside faces at least six lawsuits. Two were just filed this week and some of them are in federal court.

So how easy is it to sue a town or city? The process is fairly easy if you follow it correctly, according to legal expert Roger Appell. He says the first hurdle is you normally have to file your claim against any municipality within six months.

Appell says there’s also a limit of liability for $100,000 per person and $300,000 collectively. But in the case against Brookside, attorneys have filed federal lawsuits which could mean more money is awarded.

“By doing that, then number one they are entitled to get attorney fees if they are successful and number two there’s no limit on the amount of damages under the federal causes of action,” Appell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.