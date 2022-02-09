LawCall
House fire in west Birmingham under investigation

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has minor injuries after a house fire in west Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

It started in the 400 block of 10th Avenue West. At one point flames could be seen coming out of the two story home.

