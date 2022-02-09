LawCall
Hoover PD Porsche 911 gets makeover

Hoover PD's Porsche 911
Hoover PD's Porsche 911(Hoover Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It was cool before, now it’s the coolest.

Hoover Police Department’s Porsche 911 got a makeover.

In October 2007, Hoover Police Officers pulled over the 2001 silver Porsche on the interstate. The car was stopped for a traffic violation, but officers discovered that 10 kilos of cocaine were concealed in the natural voids throughout the vehicle.

After the case went through the legal system and was adjudicated, the Porsche was officially given back to Hoover PD in 2009. A local body shop put a police striping scheme similar to what was on the HPD Tahoes.

The Porsche looked the same until a few months ago. Chief Nick Derzis wanted an updated look, so the Porsche get a new wrap and powder coated wheels.

The phrase “SEIZED DRUG VEHICLE” is displayed to remind everyone of the dangers of drug trafficking in the United States. The phrase “911 Never Forget” has numerous meanings and may be interpreted differently.

Hoover Police Officers use the Porsche for all kinds of community events.

