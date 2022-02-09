First Alert for sunshine, breezy conditions, and warmer temperatures today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! You’ll need the coat once again this morning as temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s. You might have some frost on your windshield, so you may have to heat up the car for a little before you depart for your morning commute. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a clear sky. We have a weak cold front to our northwest that will try to move into our area tonight, but it will likely dissipate by the time it approaches Alabama. The front will help to enhance our winds this afternoon. Plan for a breezy day with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. We should see plenty of sunshine today. Southerly component to the winds will help us warm-up nicely this afternoon. Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 50s by noon. Highs today around 63°F. If you plan on being outside this evening, you will want to hold on to a jacket as temperatures cool into the low to mid 50s by 6 PM.

Beautiful Weather to Finish out the Work Week: The quiet and beautiful weather pattern will likely continue tomorrow and Friday. We will start tomorrow morning off with temperatures mostly in the mid 30s. Some spots north of Birmingham could dip into the lower 30s. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be lower from the west at 5-10 mph. Friday could end up as our warmest day of the week! Temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 30s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Weather is looking beautiful if you want to eat outside or go for a jog Friday afternoon.

Saturday Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry with a big change in temperatures. Saturday is forecast to start out in the lower 40s with a sunny sky. Cloud cover is forecast to increase late in the day becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky as we head into Saturday night as a strong cold front approaches the area.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is a big drop in temperatures Sunday. A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Sunday morning. Models still show us mostly dry, but I can’t rule out a small chance for an isolated shower early Sunday morning. Sunday morning will end up breezy and cold with temperatures near freezing. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease Sunday afternoon with highs only in the mid 40s. When you factor in northerly winds at 10-20 mph, it will likely feel like it is in the 30s Sunday afternoon. We should see winds lower Sunday night into Monday morning with decreasing clouds. Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing with most of us in the mid to upper 20s Monday morning.

Next Week: As we look ahead into next week, the first half is looking sunny and dry. Monday’s temperatures will likely warm-up closer to average with highs in the mid 50s. We could end up in the 60s for high temperatures next Tuesday-Thursday. Models are hinting that another cold front could move into Alabama next Thursday. Our next big chance for rain may not occur until next Thursday (2-17) and Friday (2-18).

