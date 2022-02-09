Federal lawsuit claims man located confiscated cellphone at Brookside officers home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A federal lawsuit filed this week against the town of Brookside claims a police officer caused Corey Thomas to crash his brand new motorcycle on I-22 in December 2020.

The lawsuit says Thomas was motioning to a Brookside police officer that he was going to pull over when the officer veered in front of him and stopped causing him to crash.

“He is fortunate to be alive because he and his passenger was ejected from the motorcycle. The man’s lost his motorcycle. He’s lost other personal property,” Mark White, Thomas’ attorney said.

The lawsuit says Thomas was then wrongly arrested and charged with several misdemeanor crimes including reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon. His attorney says, the officer also took his passenger’s gun which she had a permit for and his cell phone. Thomas eventually found the phone by using the “find my iphone” feature.

“He had the ability to track where his phone was and it was at the personal residence of one of the officers,” White said.

In addition to the civil rights counts in this lawsuit, you’ll see a count for conversion.

“Because there is a systemic pattern in Brookside of taking people’s property and never giving them a hearing, never giving them a neutral person to decide if it should be returned and then they convert that for their own use,” White said.

We heard similar stories last week during a town hall about the Brookside policing controversary. White tells us he and his client want vindication.

“They need to have trained law enforcement professionals protecting their safety as opposed to a bunch of people trying to run a collection agency,” White said.

The lawsuit says the town refused to release Thomas’ property back to him including the motorcycle.

“Following the accident, Mr. Thomas’ property insurer sought to evaluate the damage to the motorcycle. Brookside refused to allow Mr. Thomas’ insurer to inspect the motorcycle and instead contacted and turned the motorcycle over to the lienholder of the motorcycle, without notice to Mr. Thomas. As a result of Brookside’s refusal to allow Mr. Thomas’ insurer to inspect the damaged motorcycle, his insurer refused coverage for the motorcycle. Therefore, Mr. Thomas was left owing on the motorcycle despite being deprived of the motorcycle. Among other things, Brookside’s actions have adversely affected Mr. Thomas’ credit rating,” according to the lawsuit

The lawsuit states in over a year since Thomas’ arrest, he has neither pled guilty nor been convicted of the charges brought against him by Brookside.

“Brookside’s conduct violated the Fourth, Fifth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution and further amounts to common law conversion of Mr. Thomas’ property,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also contains a class action to it that will need to be approved by a judge. White tells us more people continue to reach out to him about the way they were treated by Brookside Police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.