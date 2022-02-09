LawCall
Chilton Co. authorities remain committed to finding answers in man’s disappearance

Jeremy Wilson was last seen February 7, 2016.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a man who disappeared six years ago to call them.

Jeremy Todd Wilson was last seen February 7, 2016 in the area of Mt. Springs Church.

He is 5′4″ and weighs 140 pounds. Wilson has green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen walking on County Road 448 in Clanton.

Wilson was wearing an Alabama hoodie, blue jeans, black and white Nike shoes and a Gray Under Armour hat. Please call the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698 if you have any information or email lee.falkner@chiltoncountyso.org.

Our office is committed to continuously searching and finding answers to our open cases. One of those is the missing...

Posted by Chilton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

