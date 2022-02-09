LawCall
Calera police confiscate functioning makeshift gun from felon

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police managed to pull a fairly dangerous-looking gun off the streets during an arrest yesterday afternoon.

According to Calera PD, when they tried to approach a suspicious acting person yesterday afternoon, the suspect took off, only to be caught at a gas station a short time later. The suspect had two active arrest warrants from separate cities and a prior felony conviction and was carrying a concealed weapon.

Now the weapon, in police’s own words was “not a thing of beauty.” Apparently the suspect had modified a .22 caliber bolt action rifle so that it could be concealed.

Police say it appeared to be functional and that convicted felons, drug dealers and gang members should not have firearms, regardless of the quality.

This afternoon two Calera officers noticed a person acting suspiciously in a neighborhood. When approached, the person...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

