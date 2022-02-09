Bojangles introducing heart shaped Bo-Berry biscuits on Valentine’s Day

LawCall
Bojangles introduces Bo-Berry biscuits for Valentine's Day
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the south, nothing says love like a biscuit.

Bojangles is introducing heart shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits for Valentine’s Day. The biscuit contains Bo-Berries baked inside, with an icing drizzle on the outside.

The biscuits will only be available through the month of February.

