Bojangles introducing heart shaped Bo-Berry biscuits on Valentine’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the south, nothing says love like a biscuit.

Bojangles is introducing heart shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits for Valentine’s Day. The biscuit contains Bo-Berries baked inside, with an icing drizzle on the outside.

The biscuits will only be available through the month of February.

