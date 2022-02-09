Birmingham BOE approves employee requests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education met Tuesday to approve sweeping changes for Birmingham City Schools.

Superintendent, Dr. Mark Sullivan, presented several recommendations to the board on behalf of employees.

You may remember that just a week ago, the Alabama Education Association asked Dr. Sullivan to consider 10 recommendations concerning COVID.

Dr. Sullivan agreed to the requests, which went into effect immediately, except for the requests that needed the board’s approval.

Among those requests?

Additional air purifiers for classrooms, more pay for teachers who cover classes when other teachers are absent, enhanced building sanitation and cleaning, and increased custodian training for all schools.

The district will extend employee COVID leave and will offer professional development for employees on health and safety during the pandemic.

Employees who complete those courses will receive a $1,000 stipend.

“We didn’t come to Dr. Sullivan with demands. We came to him with requests. It’s all about the approach of how you bring it to him, and once we came to him with a request and not a demand, they were more acceptable to receive us, and that dialogue was very important in making what happened take place today,” said AEA UniServ Director for District 12, LaMonica Harris.

“We recognized that there was a percentage of our employees that had concerns. And so, we listened to what those concerns were, and I think that our board did a lot tonight to address a lot of those concerns,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Masks are still required in all district buildings.

And BCS will continue volunteer COVID-19 testing through its partnership with UAB.

