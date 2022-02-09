LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bill seeks higher fines for taking down Confederate statues

A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take...
A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take down Confederate monuments in Alabama.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take down Confederate monuments in Alabama.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa that would increase the fine for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act from a $25,000 one-time fine to $5,000 per day.

The committee also advanced a bill that would make it a felony offense, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, to damage a historic monument while participating in a riot. Both bills now move to the full Alabama Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, was stabbed and shot. Her father, 75-year-old, Chester. E. Tarwater...
Cause of death released for father, daughter murdered in Helena
Teen describes saving customer's life
Caught on Camera: Working teen saves life during shift at Adamsville Subway
Shoplifter steals car from Walmart parking lot, crashes into police vehicle

Latest News

Supreme Court allows Alabama to use voting maps that are being challenged
New bills would get rid of state grocery tax
The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by...
Alabama AG filing suit to block President Biden’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate
The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill to allow concealed weapons to be carried...
Alabama Senate committee approves permitless concealed carry bill