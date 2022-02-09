Big Hat. No Cattle.

Matt Kelley and his hunting companions were celebrating the harvest of an 8-point by one of the group, but they were in for a surprise when the whitetail was hoisted on the skinning rack. (SOURCE: Matt Kelley/ADCNR)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Matt Kelley and his hunting companions were celebrating the harvest of an 8-point by one of the group, but they were in for a surprise when the whitetail was hoisted on the skinning rack.

The deer had no visible male reproductive organs, only female.

Kelley holds fund-raising deer hunts in Sumter and Greene counties for his Equip Ministries, a substance abuse prevention ministry with a focus on the outdoors.

“On one of our hunts, we took five bucks, and one of them was a nice, wide 8-point,” Kelley said. “We took pictures and got him back to the skinning shed. I said something about the tarsal glands not even being black; it’s not even rutting. Somebody else said something about how skinny his neck was. “Then the guy who shot it was starting to skin it and said, ‘Boys, this is a doe.’”

Kelley said the deer weighed 175 pounds with eight scorable points, including two kickers on the base of one antler. The deer was taken in Sumter County just across the Tombigbee River from Marengo County.

Chris Cook, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division’s Deer Program Coordinator, said the 8-point taken by Kelley’s group was what wildlife biologists call a pseudohermaphrodite.

“A deer like this with hardened antlers will have testes inside the body cavity,” Cook said. “They don’t have fully developed male or female organs. They may have external female organs, but they would have to have underdeveloped testes that were still large enough to produce enough testosterone to have that antler growth. While it may look like a doe on the outside, it’s not truly a doe. But it’s not a buck either. It’s very unusual for a functioning female to have antlers like that. I’ve seen a few over the years that looked like does externally that had antlers,” he said. “But it’s not physically possible to do that and be fully functional does. I’ll get reports about a few each year in Alabama. The ones I usually hear about are the ones with fully developed antlers but are still covered in velvet. They have enough testosterone to start the antler growth but not enough to complete the cycle.”

Despite the Sumter County surprise, Cook said the number of big bucks taken by Alabama hunters has increased in the past few years because of a variety of factors. “I think people have just gotten into the habit of not shooting every buck they see,” he said. “Some of that may be the three-buck limit. I think it may be a change in attitude for a lot of hunters. For social media, it’s all about antler size. They may not shoot the small bucks they see. It’s definitely changed deer hunting, for good or bad. Every year, people are more and more into deer management. They manage for better habitat and better deer. It’s a progression that’s been happening the last 25-30 years. People who grew up hunting in that environment are now raising their kids and hunting in that same kind of deer management situation. It builds on itself.”

