Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Demopolis woman has been arrested and charged with murder after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday morning.

Authorities in Tuscaloosa County received a 911 call at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday saying a pedestrian was struck by a car on I-59/20 southbound near mile marker 76.

When ALEA responded to the scene, they found a man trapped under a vehicle. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Dennis Melton of Demopolis - was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Officers at the scene were told by witnesses that the incident may have been intentional. That’s when the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was contacted and began investigating.

Authorities say their investigation led them to arrest 28-year-old Angelica Quintana of Demopolis. She has been charged with murder and was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Officials say Quintana and Melton were involved in a relationship.

