Woman drowns while kayaking near Desoto State Park

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a Birmingham woman drowned in DeKalb County near DeSoto State Park over the weekend.

County Deputy Coroner Bruce Wilson says 47-year-old Jenifer Burford drowned Sunday while kayaking. They say she was near Alpine on Little River just before noon when her kayak overturned pulling her underwater and pinned against nearby rocks. Officials with Alabama State Parks say park staff did respond to the drowning but the drowning did not happen at the park itself.

Wilson said she was with a group of 12 people when the incident happened.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.