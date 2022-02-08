LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for at-home COVID-19 test illegally imported into the United States

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or...
According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has posted a voluntary recall of the Standard Q COVID-19 AG Home Test due to confirmed reports it was imported into the United States illegally.

According to the FDA, these tests are not authorized, cleared or approved for distribution or use in the United States.

SD Biosensor, Inc. is issuing the recall of its product out of an abundance of caution, though there is no known distribution of these tests directly to consumers.

Anyone who may potentially have one of these tests is encouraged to throw it away and use an FDA authorized test instead.

SD Biosensor has launched an investigation to determine how the product was illegally imported into the United States.

The company is also taking measures to prevent further attempts at illegal importation of unauthorized tests.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Blake Carson Anthony.
Homewood man killed in crash early Sunday morning
Investigation showed object was a toy
UPDATE: Suspicious object found in mailbox was toy with wire
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Woman shot in Pell City, 2 men arrested

Latest News

No one ever thought Michael Roccati would be able to take a step again. In 2017, he was...
First tests of spinal cord treatment help paralyzed people walk
Man accused of shooting and killing woman at Tuscaloosa apartment complex in custody
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
Pilgrim's Pride wanted 88 acres of land from the Gadsden Airport Authority.
State to begin roadwork in Gadsden
Signs are displayed at a tent during a health event on June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va....
Opioids fight needs new strategy and a Cabinet-level leader, bipartisan group says