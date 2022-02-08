LawCall
Vinemont Middle School student wins Cullman Co. Spelling Bee

Kaden Gay won the 95th annual Cullman Co. Spelling Bee.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vinemont Middle School student has been crowned the winner of the Cullman County Spelling Bee.

Kaden Gay, an 8th grader, correctly spelled “remorseful” at the 95th annual spelling bee Monday night at Temple Baptist Church.

He beat out 22 other contestants. Kaden will represent Cullman County at the state spelling bee in March at UAB.

State winners head to National Harbor, Maryland to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

