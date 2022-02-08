Vinemont Middle School student wins Cullman Co. Spelling Bee

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vinemont Middle School student has been crowned the winner of the Cullman County Spelling Bee.

Kaden Gay, an 8th grader, correctly spelled “remorseful” at the 95th annual spelling bee Monday night at Temple Baptist Church.

He beat out 22 other contestants. Kaden will represent Cullman County at the state spelling bee in March at UAB.

State winners head to National Harbor, Maryland to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

