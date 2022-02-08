UAB focuses on kitchen fires during Burn Awareness Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is National Burn Awareness Week and UAB is taking the opportunity to bring awareness to kitchen fires, which make up a quarter of all burn injuries treated at UAB’s burn center.

UAB focusing on kitchen fires during Burn Awareness Week (UAB Burn Center)

UAB Burn Center Director James Hwang, M.D., says over the last three years, kitchen-related burns made up 15 to 25 percent of the burn patients treated per year.

“Burn injuries in the kitchen are unexpected, but unfortunately not rare,” Hwang said. “Patients are surprised how cooking, an activity they do every day, can very quickly lead to serious, life-changing injuries.”

Preventing a burn injury is always better than the pain and trauma of medical treatment afterward. Cook only when alert, stay attentive to what you are cooking, don’t leave the kitchen and set timers Hwang says.

Do not throw water or flour on a kitchen fire, as it will increase the size of the fire and cause grease to splatter, causing injuries. Try to cover or smother the fire; but if the fire gets out of control, do not try to move it. Get out and stay out of the area, and call 911.

And finally, Hwang says, if you or your loved one find yourselves on the receiving end of a burn injury, remove yourself or your loved one from the source of the burn, remove all wet or hot soiled clothing from the wounds, run cool or tepid water for 15 to 20 minutes, and call 9-1-1 or go to the local emergency room if burn wounds are extensive or if skin is blistering and peeling off of large areas of the body.

“With a serious burn, shock may set in and you may not initially feel pain,” Hwang said. “But it’s important to seek medical care quickly if you suspect you have been badly burned.”

