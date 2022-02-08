LawCall
Suspect found hiding in dryer according to sheriff’s office

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost two months hiding in a dryer.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a suspect who was on the run for almost two months hiding in a dryer.

Deputies say 23-year-old Tyler James Freeman was found in a dryer at a home on Nethery Rd. in Hartselle. They say the arrest was aided by tips from the public.

Freeman was arrested on six outstanding warrants that stem from a traffic stop on Dec. 11, 2021, where a Somerville Police Unit was stolen.

This is a full list of Freeman’s charges:

  • Attempting to elude
  • Resisting arrest
  • Escape third degree
  • Theft fourth degree
  • Theft first degree
  • Reckless endangerment

Freeman is also being held on three additional warrants with the Hartselle Police Department. He is currently at the Morgan County Jail.

