State to begin roadwork in Gadsden

By Bria Chatman
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Tuesday, February 8th at 6 am until Thursday at 6 p.m. the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on two roadways in Gadsden. Contractors will deposit both US-431 at the Meghan Bridge and US-411.

ALDOT shares there is no need for drivers to be alarmed about this roadwork. Curtis Vincent, a North Region Engineer adds that both of these bridges are in need of routine maintenance.

Tuesday morning they will begin work on the north outside lane on US-431 to repair the bridge deck.

“On 431 we’re going to be making repairs to the concrete deck surface of the bridge,” says Vincent. “We will be removing a section that has spalled just due to the age and deterioration of the concrete.”

Contractors are expected to finish Thursday weather permitting and then move to US-411 working under the bridge.

“Once we get that completed, we’ll move down to 411,” says Vincent. “We’ll be making some repairs to the substructure of the bridge. In particular we’ll be repairing some of the girders.”

The repairs on US-411 are expected to take about three weeks to complete.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

