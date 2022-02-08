LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Prosecutors oppose Missouri bill dubbed ‘Make Murder Legal Act’ by critics

Prosecutors said the bill, if passed, would make prosecuting some murder cases impossible. (Source: KCTV/CNN)
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTE, CITY, MO (KCTV/Gray News) - A bill before the Missouri Senate has drawn harsh criticism from officials who claim the proposal would make it difficult to prosecute some murder cases.

SB 666, proposed by Eric Burlison (R-Springfield), would change provisions on self-defense.

If passed, it would mean that prosecutors could not bring charges against people who reasonably believed they were acting in self-defense, KCTV reported. Police would need to find probable cause that shooters or other assailants acted unlawfully before arresting them.

The bill states: “This act provides that there shall be a presumption of reasonableness that the defendant believed such force was necessary to defend him or herself or a third person.”

It would also grant certain immunities for defendants who claim to have acted in self defense, saying: “This act provides that a person who uses or threatens to use force in self-defense is immune from criminal prosecution and civil action for the use of such force ...”

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys has voiced opposition to the bill.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said it could make it difficult to take certain cases to trial.

“In many situations, the only people in the room for a murder are the murderer and the victim,” he explained. “It will be impossible in Missouri to disprove the possibility of self-defense.”

Burlison did not respond to KCTV5′s request for an interview.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Blake Carson Anthony.
Homewood man killed in crash early Sunday morning
Investigation showed object was a toy
UPDATE: Suspicious object found in mailbox was toy with wire
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Woman shot in Pell City, 2 men arrested

Latest News

Murder suspect now in custody in Tuscaloosa
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscar nominations announcement begins; ‘Dune,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ poised for nomination hauls
An exterior view of the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., is shown on Sunday, Jan....
Group to restore bowling alley, crux of Orangeburg Massacre
Prosecutors critical of Missouri self-defense bill