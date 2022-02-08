Police chase in Homewood in ends crash

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A police chase ended in a crash in someone’s front yard early Tuesday morning according to Homewood PD.

It happened sometime after 3 a.m.

Police received a call of unlawful breaking and entering at an apartment complex on West Valley Ave.

As officers arrived they say a car took off onto Valley Ave. Police pursued the suspect vehicle until the driver crashed into a tree in someone’s yard at the Valley View Dr. intersection.

The driver and a passenger were both taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and will be taken in to police custody upon release.

The incident is still under investigation.

