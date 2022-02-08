Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating after an ATM was taken from a Regions Bank in Prattville early Tuesday morning.

According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, the ATM was stolen from the Regions Bank location on Fairview Avenue off Highway 14.

Thompson said the ATM was taken using a stolen Lull forklift.

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Additional details surrounding the theft are limited. Police remain on the scene investigating the incident.

We have reached out to Regions Bank for more information on how customers may be impacted.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.